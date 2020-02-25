|
|
|
In loving Memory of Sharon Reissa Hartley (nee: St. Amand)
It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Reissa Hartley (nee St. Amand) announces her passing after a year plus battle with cancer and AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia). Sharon passed away peacefully with family by her side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Sharon, daughter of Wilbur and Viola St. Amand and sister of Don St. Amand (Claire), will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Lisa Marie Seeger (Matthew), Timothy Hartley (Marsha) and Carla Hartley (Jason). She will be held in the hearts of her six grandchildren Hannah, Samantha, Connor, Tommy, Jessica and Owen. Sharon will be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. Born on February 21, 1942 in Fort Francis, Rainy River District, Ontario, Sharon lived life on her own terms and enjoyed spending time with family and friends; people she cherished, travelled with, and more than often played Euchre with! She worked tirelessly for RBC for over 25 years and once retired, volunteered as a care giver for seniors in need. Sharon's family would like to acknowledge and thank the doctors and nursing staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, and the Personal Support Workers and Palliative Care Workers that took such wonderful care of her. An open celebration of Sharon's life will be held from 1pm through 4pm on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The Irish Club of Mississauga, 4120 Ridgeway Drive #39, Mississauga Ontario (905-607-8912). All friends, family and acquaintances welcome.
Memorial donations in memory of Sharon can be made to your favourite local charity.
Published in Mississauga News on Feb. 25, 2020