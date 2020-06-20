Sheila Calvert passed away on June 16 th , 2020 at Wellington Terrace Nursing Home, due to complications of dementia. She was 79 years old. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Cipparrone (Joe the Barber) 1991. Loving mother of Louise (Dean) Taylor, Nina (Mike) Hundertmark, Frank (Lori) Cipparrone and Joe (Kathy) Cipparrone and cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers Allan and Charlie and her sister Lois. Born in North Bay on April 7 th , 1941, Sheila spent most of her life in the Lakeview area in Mississauga. She retired to Elora almost 19 years ago and was an integral part of the community. She was an active member and volunteer at the Elora United Church, where she was well known for her baking. Prior to her retirement, Sheila was a Behavioural Teaching Assistant with the Peel District School Board for 20 years. She made a huge difference to the lives of those children and families that needed her kind support. Sheila was a wonderful cook and liked nothing more than having her family come by for a special dinner. She loved to read, do crosswords and play euchre with her friends from her church. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to thank Wellington Terrace for the wonderful care Sheila received while she resided there and for their kindness to the family during her last days. There will be a private family Celebration of Life held later in the summer. Arrangements are entrusted to the Graham Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David Street South in Fergus. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society.