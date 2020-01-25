|
Susan passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with Prion Disease. Beloved daughter of Ruth Chisholm, predeceased by her father Ken Boardman and stepfather Don Chisholm, cherished wife of Trevor Burt for 47 years, Sister of Stephen (Jo) and Stuart (Elaine) Boardman, mother of Christopher (Lindsey) and Kira Burt, and grandmother of Aida and Soren Burt, Susan will be missed profoundly by numerous friends and family made throughout a life of service to her community. Susan lived an inspired life of love and exemplary character, and found strength and joy in her family, friends, and work. Visitations will take place at Meadowvale Funeral Centre at 4 p.m. on January 29. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Centre for Prions and Protein Folding Diseases. Please see Funeral Centre website for details.
Published in Mississauga News on Jan. 25, 2020