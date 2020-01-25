Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
7732 Mavis Road
Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5
(905) 451-3716
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
7732 Mavis Road
Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Burt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan R. Burt


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan R. Burt Obituary
Susan passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with Prion Disease. Beloved daughter of Ruth Chisholm, predeceased by her father Ken Boardman and stepfather Don Chisholm, cherished wife of Trevor Burt for 47 years, Sister of Stephen (Jo) and Stuart (Elaine) Boardman, mother of Christopher (Lindsey) and Kira Burt, and grandmother of Aida and Soren Burt, Susan will be missed profoundly by numerous friends and family made throughout a life of service to her community. Susan lived an inspired life of love and exemplary character, and found strength and joy in her family, friends, and work. Visitations will take place at Meadowvale Funeral Centre at 4 p.m. on January 29. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Centre for Prions and Protein Folding Diseases. Please see Funeral Centre website for details.
Published in Mississauga News on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -