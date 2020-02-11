|
Sybil Florence McClure (nee Green) passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in her 100 and first year. Daughter of the late Wilfred and Jessie Green. Predeceased by her brother Ron Green, nephew Lorne Green and companion Jim Harrison. She is survived by daughters Jane Wilson (Doug) and Joan Spencer. Much loved Nana of Richard, Kerrin, Connie, Jeff (Ashley), wonderful great nanie to Avery Jane, Claire and Ryan and special aunt of Rhea Green. She will be missed for her amazing strength, independence, determination, and her wonderful sense of humor and love for her family. She was a very proud Canadian who served in World War II. Her detail in her service was Covert Operations, CAMPX. She was also a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82 and Charter Member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She will be remembered there for her countless hours of volunteering and the Poppy Drive Campaign. Her passions were golfing and driving. She drove until the age of 94 and golfed until 95. Mum lived a very full life and loved people. We would like to thank Dr. Sochocka, Zak, and St. Elizabeth, for their care of Mum over the last few of years, Patrica DeCosta from LINH and a special thank you to Chris Palsar for her friendship and devotion to Mum. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 29 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 82, Front Street North, Mississauga from 1:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Ladies Auxiliary, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82, Port Credit, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation via McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home in Milton. "Good-bye my family, my life is past I loved you all to the very last, Weep not for me but courage take, Love each other for my sake. For those you love don't go away, They walk beside you every day." She always loved a party. CHEERS!!
Published in Mississauga News on Feb. 11, 2020