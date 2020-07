In loving memory of Valin S. Elvie who went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020. He was a son, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved and gave with his whole heart, never sought glory for himself, and did all he could to see others succeed. His life was the perfect blueprint of patience, kindness, forgiveness and love. He was a beacon of light and a shining example to all those who knew him. We will forever love and miss you.



