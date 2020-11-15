A.B. "Sonny" Fraise, 85, of West Point, Iowa, passed away peacefully at 12:34 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by love and family.
He was born on February 22, 1935, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Herman and Verda (Grelk) Fraise. On August 25, 1957, he married Shirley Starr at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.
Sonny's memory will live on in his wife: Shirley; four children: Rhonda (Kevin) Martens of Columbia, Illinois; Laura (Eddie) Mendez of Fort Madison, Iowa; Jay Fraise of Coralville, Iowa and Darla (Mike) MacLean of West Chicago, Illinois; brother: Rick (Joan) Fraise of West Des Moines, Iowa; brother-in-law: Folmer V. Starr of Spicewood, Texas; Sister-in-law: Dorothy Kemp of Chino Valley, Arizona; eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Kyle, Kara, Lindsey, Jaymie, Michael, Makenna and Morgan; eight great grandchildren: Emmalyn, Liam, Adleigh, Clara, Grace, Emersyn, Wyatt and Charlotte. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; three sisters: Naomi, Myrna and Iris; two brothers: Delbert and Dale; three brothers-in-law: Bob O'Brien, Jack Hannon and Bill Kemp; sister-in-law: Naomi Starr; nephew: John Hannon and niece: Toni Hannon.
Sonny was a 1953 graduate of St. Mary's High School in West Point. He began working when he was eleven years old at the West Point Locker handing out locker keys and making soft serve ice cream. He worked at Schierbrock's Grocery two years and Hoenig Bros. Grocery one year prior to owning and operating Sonny's Super Market from January 1959 until his retirement in January of 1997. Sonny's "Claim to Fame" was he had worked on all four corners of the square in West Point and there was only one more corner to go. As a young man, Sonny helped pour the cement for the original sidewalks in the West Point City Park and was an assistant scout master. He mentored many young employees as they entered the job market. Sonny was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point where he was an usher for many years, served as President of the Parish Council and served on the Finance Committee. After retirement, he helped with maintenance of the church and cemetery. He was a West Point volunteer fireman for 50 years, serving as Fire Chief. In 1988, he received the West Point Firefighter of the Year Award for Outstanding Dedication and Service. In 1989, he received the Governor's Award for outstanding service by volunteer firemen. After retirement, he spent many hours maintaining the Christmas lights in the West Point City Park. Sonny was a former board member of the Associated Grocers of Iowa and was a member of the Pilot Grove Savings Bank Board. He also was an Honorary Life member of the West Point Knights of Columbus, West Point Community Club member, served on the West Point City Board of Adjustment, Board of Parkview Housing and Board of Green Acres Country Club. Sonny enjoyed trap shooting, bowling, boating and golfing. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Cyclones fan. His family was his strength and love.
Friends may call from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.
Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, West Point, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for the West Point Fire Department, St. Mary's Catholic Church or Holy Trinity Catholic School.
Schmitz Funeral Homes of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at schmitzfuneralhomes.com.