Aarin J. Guzman
1956 - 2020
Aarin J. Guzman, 64, of Fort Madison, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He was born July 25, 1956, in Fort Madison, a son of Claro and Esther (Ortiz) Guzman.

He was a 1974 graduate of Fort Madison High School and a lifelong resident of the area. Aarin worked 40 years at E.I. DuPont, retiring in 2015. He was a 40 year member of I.A.M. Machinist Union, Local 1010, where he served as a shop committeeman. He served on the Board of Directors for the DuPont Athletic Association and DuPont Credit Union.

He served on the City of Fort Madison Human Equal Rights Commission. He served on the Board of Trustees for the City of Fort Madison Public Library. Aarin was passionate about running for his health, music, and being a father.

He is survived by his son, Vance Guzman of North Liberty; four sibling.: Nicholas Guzman, Tina (Bob) Krieger, Mercedes "Shod" (Rob) White, and Valerie Guzman (Rick Parker), all of Fort Madison; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Services will be held.

A memorial has been established, and contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel.

Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Guzman family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
