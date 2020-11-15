A.B. "Sonny" Fraise, 85, of West Point, Iowa, died peacefully at 12:34 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home, surrounded by love and family.



Friends may call from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.



Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.



Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, West Point.

