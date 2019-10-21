|
Adrienne Paige Bacon, 26, Keokuk, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at her home.
Adrienne was born Nov. 28, 1992, in Osage Beach, Mo.,to Greg and Susan Weinrich Bacon. She was a longtime resident of Jefferson City, Mo. where she was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School.
A vibrant and headstrong personality, Adrienne challenged others to be true to themselves, to live life to the fullest extent, and to care for others. Her cheerful and playful spirit often provided her with an instant connection with children, who would affectionately look forward to time with "A." She had a heart for helping those in need, recently striving to complete Nursing School.
As a young girl, Adrienne was an accomplished gymnast, cheerleader, and track and field athlete, swimmer and diver. She would later enjoy teaching and developing these skills in young athletes.
She is survived by her father, Greg Bacon; her mother and step-father, Susan and Bruce Holtkamp; her brothers, Nick and Travis Bacon; her step siblings, Kyle Holtkamp and Kacie Lewis; her nieces, Emery Bacon and Abbi Lewis; two grandmothers, Denise Weinrich and Dyan Merkel; her grandfather, LeRoy Bacon; her aunt, Jodi Lehman; two uncles, Joe Lehman and Alan Weinrich; cousins John and Joni Lehman; sisters and brother-in-law, Taylor Bacon, Maria Holtkamp and Tyler Lewis; and her boyfriend, Ethan Hoffman.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Victor Weinrich and Bertha Bacon.
The family will meet with friends 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 6:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 301 East Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, Mo. 65101.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019