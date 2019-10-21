Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
First Baptist Church
301 East Capitol Avenue
Jefferson City, IA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
First Baptist Church
301 East Capitol Avenue
Jefferson City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrienne Bacon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrienne Paige Bacon


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrienne Paige Bacon Obituary
Adrienne Paige Bacon, 26, Keokuk, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at her home.
Adrienne was born Nov. 28, 1992, in Osage Beach, Mo.,to Greg and Susan Weinrich Bacon. She was a longtime resident of Jefferson City, Mo. where she was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School.
A vibrant and headstrong personality, Adrienne challenged others to be true to themselves, to live life to the fullest extent, and to care for others. Her cheerful and playful spirit often provided her with an instant connection with children, who would affectionately look forward to time with "A." She had a heart for helping those in need, recently striving to complete Nursing School.
As a young girl, Adrienne was an accomplished gymnast, cheerleader, and track and field athlete, swimmer and diver. She would later enjoy teaching and developing these skills in young athletes.
She is survived by her father, Greg Bacon; her mother and step-father, Susan and Bruce Holtkamp; her brothers, Nick and Travis Bacon; her step siblings, Kyle Holtkamp and Kacie Lewis; her nieces, Emery Bacon and Abbi Lewis; two grandmothers, Denise Weinrich and Dyan Merkel; her grandfather, LeRoy Bacon; her aunt, Jodi Lehman; two uncles, Joe Lehman and Alan Weinrich; cousins John and Joni Lehman; sisters and brother-in-law, Taylor Bacon, Maria Holtkamp and Tyler Lewis; and her boyfriend, Ethan Hoffman.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Victor Weinrich and Bertha Bacon.
The family will meet with friends 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 6:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 301 East Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, Mo. 65101.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrienne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now