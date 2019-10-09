|
|
Albert "Abe" Lee Cameron, 92, of Basco, Ill., passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Albert was born Dec. 10, 1926, the son of Lee and Tillie (McIlmoil) Cameron in Loraine, Ill. He graduated from Elvaston High School.
On Nov. 20, 1948, he was united in marriage with Louella Wilson.
In 1949, Albert was called onto Army active duty, serving in France, Germany and Okinawa. He received his honorable discharge in 1950.
After the death of Louella in 1999, Abe was united in marriage with Marilyn Launer Wachtendorf, on May 26, 2001. She survives.
Albert had worked for F.S. Farm Service in Macomb retiring in 1988. He enjoyed the great out of doors. Through the years he enjoyed camping, boating and riding his motorcycle. He had a passion for gardening and bird watching. Albert was a wood carver and enjoyed carving western art and wildlife. He could always be found Wednesday evenings for chicken night at The Office in Basco. Albert loved his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren
Albert is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Basco; children, Wayne L. (Rhonda) Cameron and Mary (Les) Eslinger, both of Macomb, Ill.; step-children, Eldon Wachtendorf of Basco and Phyllis (Bill) Whitaker of Carthage, Ill.; grandchildren, Josh L. (Tracie) Cameron, Tammy (Kevin) Klinedinst, Marli (Eric Klatt) Apt and Quintin (Angie) Eslinger; step-grandchildren, Jerry (Tammie Gipe) Wachtendorf, Wendy Whitaker and Corey (Rebeka) Whitaker; great-grandchildren, Jessa and Andrew L. Cameron, Hayes and Callen Apt and Leo and Henry Eslinger; step-grandchildren, Jude Hopkins, Gracie, Glory, Josie, Justice, Harley and Royal Whitaker; siblings, Willa Loring of Hamilton, Ill., Clarence Cameron of Carthage, Marjorie (Stanley) Whitaker of Keokuk, Larry (Carol) Cameron of Warsaw, Ill., and LullaBelle LaFoon of Kankakee, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Louella; brothers, Lester, Lyle, Bill and Donny Cameron; and a sister, Marlene Whitaker.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church (DOC) in Macomb, with burial to follow in the Archer-Bethel Cemetery near Fandon, Ill.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with family meeting friends from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church (DOC) in Macomb, or .
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate on Oct. 9, 2019