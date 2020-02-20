Home

Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
Albert "Al" Stevenson

Albert "Al" Stevenson Obituary
Albert "Al" Stevenson, 87, Fort Madison, died at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at The Kensington, Fort Madison.
He is survived by two sons, Anthony (Cathy) Stevenson of Niota, Ill. and Douglas (Sandy) Stevenson of Nauvoo, Ill.; two daughters, Pamela (Douglas) Knowles of Nauvoo and Carol Jeffries of Fort Madison; one brother, Richard (Nancy) Stevenson of Florida; one sister, Sara (Richard) of Foster, Ill.; one son-in-law, Bryan (Debbie) Fessler of Muscatine; one sister-in-law, Emerald Stevenson of Burnside, Ill.; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Joan; one daughter, Ellen Fessle;, one son-in-law, Jay Jeffries; three brothers, Robert, Donald and James Stevenson; one sister, Betty Ward, and two infant sisters.
Per his wishes, his body has been cremated. Family will greet friends 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday Feb. 21, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison.
Memorial services will follow and begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Barr Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Dave Poland officiating. Burial with full military rites will be at Thornber Cemetery, Powellton, Ill.
A memorial has been established for the Great River Honor Flight and the Great River Quail Forever Youth Program. Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Stevenson Family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
