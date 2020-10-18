1/1
Alfred H. Nichol
1927 - 2020
Alfred H. Nichol, 93, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Golden Good Shepherd Home.

Alfred was born May 27, 1927, the son of Alfred H. and Lydia (Rouse) Nichol Sr., in Detroit.

After high school he went on to receive his engineering degree from Michigan State College.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the military police.

On Sept. 11, 1965, he was united in marriage with Arlen P. Phelps in Royal Oak, Mich. She preceded him in death in 2014. Alfred was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carthage.

Alfred is survived by two daughters, Sue Balmer of Ferris, Ill., and Marie Nichol of Mt. Clemens, Mich.; a son, David Nichol of Lawton, Okla.; a daughter-in-law, Roberta Nichol of San Diego, Calif.; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; son, Randall Nichol; daughter Nancy Brand; step-mother, Pearl Nichol; and brother, William Nichol.

Funeral services will be at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home on Thursday.

Burial will be in Keokuk National Cemetery at a later date.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
