Alice Jane Groene, 77, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:51 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, after a long and arduous battle with kidney disease.
Alice was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Deming, NM, the daughter of Hilbert and Mary (Marsh) Cowles. She married Wayne S. Groene on Aug. 1, 1964, at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison.
She was a bank teller for many years, first at Iowa State Bank and then retired from Lee County Bank. She enjoyed flower gardening and going to lunch with her girlfriends.
Alice is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wayne Groene of Fort Madison; her daughter, Deborah (Joseph) Itri of Scituate, MA; her son, Mark (Kathy) Groene of Dardenne Prairie, Mo.; her grandchildren, Rachael and Ryan; two brothers, Herbert "Gil" (Dotty) Cowles of Fort Madison, and Floyd "Futts" (Betty) Cowles of Denmark; two sisters, Darlene Kraus of Fort Madison, and Nancy (Jack) Hobbs of Iowa City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Edith (Everett) Smith; her brothe,r Clarence "Corky" (Joyce) Cowles; and her brother in law, Carl Kraus.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family graveside service will be held and there will be no formal service at this time.
A memorial has been established for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and may be sent to: Mark Groene, 223 Waterford Crystal Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368.
Online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2020.