Alice Jane (Cowle) Groene
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Jane Groene, 77, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:51 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, after a long and arduous battle with kidney disease.
Alice was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Deming, NM, the daughter of Hilbert and Mary (Marsh) Cowles. She married Wayne S. Groene on Aug. 1, 1964, at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison.
She was a bank teller for many years, first at Iowa State Bank and then retired from Lee County Bank. She enjoyed flower gardening and going to lunch with her girlfriends.
Alice is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wayne Groene of Fort Madison; her daughter, Deborah (Joseph) Itri of Scituate, MA; her son, Mark (Kathy) Groene of Dardenne Prairie, Mo.; her grandchildren, Rachael and Ryan; two brothers, Herbert "Gil" (Dotty) Cowles of Fort Madison,  and Floyd "Futts" (Betty) Cowles of Denmark; two sisters, Darlene Kraus of Fort Madison,  and Nancy (Jack) Hobbs of Iowa City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Edith (Everett) Smith; her brothe,r Clarence "Corky" (Joyce) Cowles; and her brother in law, Carl Kraus.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family graveside service will be held and there will be no formal service at this time.
A memorial has been established for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and may be sent to: Mark Groene, 223 Waterford Crystal Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368.
Online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved