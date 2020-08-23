1/1
Allen Lee Matous
1931 - 2020
Allen Lee Matous, 89, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Ottumwa Regional Heath Center in Ottumwa.

He was born July 11, 1931, in Dubuque, the son of Frank and Agnes Callahan Matous.

He graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1951.

On Dec. 12, 1960, he was united in marriage with Joyce Smith at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Keokuk. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2012.

Allen was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the 7th Fleet during the Korean War.

He had been employed with Roquette America in Keokuk for 38 years before his retirement.

Allen was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of VFW Post 3508 and Grain Millers Union Local 48G. Allen enjoyed fishing, playing cards and weightlifting. In 1957, Allen won the State of Iowa heavyweight weightlifting championship.

He is survived by two daughters, Tamara (Edmond) Archambault of New Port Richey, Fla., and Julie Matous of Keokuk; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Janet Ayers of Keokuk, and Judy Davis of Mexico, Mo.; along with many nieces, nephews and many friends.

Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Darlene Tuttle.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Derek Olsen officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the family meeting with friends at that time.

Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

