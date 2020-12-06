1/
Amy C. Menke
Amy C. Menke, 63, of Danville, formerly of West Point, died at 7:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. Attendees will be limited to 15 people at a time.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Larry Shipley officiating. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Amy's Memorial Service will be live streamed and posted on her Tribute Wall on the website, www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com, under her Tribute Wall.

Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
