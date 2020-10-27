1/1
Amy Michelle Swinderman
1988 - 2020
Amy Michelle Swinderman, 32, of Hamilton, Ill., died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Nauvoo, Ill., due to an accident.

She was born Sept. 5, 1988, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Sr. and Carolyn Jarvis Feagain.

Amy graduated from Hamilton High School with the class of 2007. She later attended Southeastern Community College in Keokuk and John Wood Community College in Quincy, Ill.

On May 16, 2015, she was united in marriage with Josh Swinderman in Fort Madison. He survives.

Amy had been employed by the Hamilton School District as an administrative assistant to the superintendent since July 2020. Prior to working for Hamilton School District, she was a billing specialist at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

Amy was a card shark and always enjoyed a good game of Phase 10, go fish, and euchre. She was a wonderful cook and made delicious cheesecakes and brownies that her family loved. It was rumored that her snickerdoodle cheesecake was one of the best in the area. She was very family oriented and loved sitting around a campfire visiting and sipping a glass of wine. Amy made her family the number one priority in her life. She enjoyed attending all of their activities and sporting events they were involved in. Amy was not only a hero in her family's eyes, but she was also a hero at the accident she was involved in by saving at least three other lives and sacrificing her own.

She is also survived by three daughters, Aubree Karle, Kellie Karle and Baylor Swinderman, all of Hamilton; her parents; her siblings, Angel Kraft (Josh) of Dallas City, Ill., Robert Jr. "Bobby" Feagain (Billie) of Athens, Ala, Jennifer Coffman (George) of Hamilton, Jon Feagain (Heather) of Sugarland, Texas, Aaron Feagain (Carrie Steele) of Hamilton, and Marilyn York (Wayne) of Nauvoo; in-laws, Debbie Jinkens (Rick) of Keokuk; father-in-law, Dave Swinderman (Karen) of Keokuk; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Shannon Jinkens (Tasha) of Wayland, Mo., Justin Swinderman (Samantha) of Fort Madison, Ricky Jinkens (Nisha) of South Carolina, Chrissy Englund (Matt), Jeremy Hamelton and Elizabeth Anderson (Seth) all of Keokuk, and Meagan Walton (Rodney) of Wayland, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. Other survivors include Aubree and Kellie's grandfather, Richard Karle of Warsaw, Ill., their aunt, Jennifer (Chad) Flynn of Warsaw, and their father, Jordan Karle.

She was preceded in death by one brother in infancy, Adam Feagain; Aubree and Kellie's grandmother, Becky Karle; and their uncle, Justin Karle.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk, with the Rev. Mark Hanson officiating. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends at that time.

The funeral will be live-streamed on the New Testament Christian Church Facebook page or the Vigen Memorial Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Friday. Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the family, for the children's education fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
