More Obituaries for Andres Reyes
Andres "Andy" Reyes


1926 - 2019
Andres "Andy" Reyes Obituary
Andres "Andy" Reyes, 93, of Fort Madison, passed away at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1926, in Fort Madison, to Benito and Longina Ramirez Reyes. On March 2, 1944, he married Ruth Bain, in Fort Madison, and she passed away on Feb. 1, 2007.
Andy worked at Pilley Brush for several years and then worked at GE in Burlington and retired after 25 years of service.
He served in the US Army during World War II.
Andy was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the American Legion.
In his early years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling and served on many leagues. Andy enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork and gardening. His greatest love was his grandson Michael, especially making him pancakes. Anyone that would stop at his home got the pleasure of watching a DVD of Michael.
Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Rumbough and her husband Roy of Plano, Texas; his only grandson, Michael Rumbough of Plano, Texas; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers and one sister.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will meet with friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. before the visitation.
The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Sacred Heart Church with Reverend Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be held in Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington.
A memorial has been established for PAW Animal Shelter or Milestone AAA for Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
