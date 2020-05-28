Anita Darlene Luckett
Anita Darlene Luckett, 95, formerly of Farmington, died at 10:10 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Kensington in Fort Madison.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, with the Rev. Sally Barrett officiating. Burial will be in Greenglade Cemetery.

Published in Daily Gate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
