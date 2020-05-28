Or Copy this URL to Share

Anita Darlene Luckett, 95, formerly of Farmington, died at 10:10 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Kensington in Fort Madison.



A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, with the Rev. Sally Barrett officiating. Burial will be in Greenglade Cemetery.

