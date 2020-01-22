Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Ann A. James


1956 - 2020
Ann A. James Obituary
Ann A. James, 63, of Fort Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 1, 1956, in Fort Madison, to Paul and Rose Sporer Leafgreen. She married John "Pete" James, Sr. on Sept. 20, 1980, in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2009.
She retired from the Sheaffer Pen Company with 34 years of service. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and loved her dogs Cissy, Sandy, Skyler, Bonnie and Lizzie.
Ann is survived by two sisters, Louise Brennan of Fort Madison and Mary (Sam Gray) Dawson of Fort Madison; three brothers, David Leafgreen of Fort Madison, Gene (Carol) Leafgreen of Galesburg, Ill., and Gerald (Petra) Leafgreen of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by:her parents, husband and one brother, Fred.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24,at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for P.A. W. Animal Shelter.
Online condolences to Ann's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
