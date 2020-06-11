Ann Fullenkamp (Fullenkamp) Bendlage
1919 - 2020
Ann Fullenkamp Bendlage, 100, of West Point,  passed away at the West Point Care Center at 3:55 a.m. on June 11, 2020.
While Ann did not pass from COVID-19, the isolation in her final weeks actually contributed to her overall health and well-being.
Born on Nov. 13, 1919, in West Point, she was the daughter of Bernard and Adele (Mudd) Fullenkamp. On Jan. 7, 1950, she married James (Jim) Bendlage.
Ann and Jim raised five children, Sue (Tony) Kahalekulu of Denver, C), Mari (Dale) Rude of Houston, Texas, Ruth (Gary) Mansheim of Burlington, Jan (Bill) Shoemate of Quincy, Ill.; and John (Connie) Bendlage of West Point.
As she turned 100 years old this past fall, Ann was the last of her generation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter Margaret Mary; her brothers and their wives, Abie and Agnes Fullenkamp, Walter and Erma Fullenkamp, Glen, Jean, and Edna Fullenkamp; and her sisters and their husbands, Iola and Louis Neuweg, and Bernice and Bob Winnike.
She is survived by her five children, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, with the 20th due next month.
Before her marriage, she worked at IAAP during WWII and at Sheaffer Pen Company. When she married, Ann and Jim owned and operated the Sinclair Station in West Point where she worked as a bookkeeper. Later in life, she worked at the West Point Post Office until retirement.
She was also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Altar and Rosary, Daughters of Isabella, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was active in the West Point community and Church. Ann took great pride in her garden and yard, and was a zealous card player. Notably, one of her card groups played together for 50 years! She spent many years fishing, taking small trips, and hosting get-togethers with her friends, family, and neighbors. Ann was even part of the early Sweet Corn Festival days and made many floats for the parade! Her greatest love was spending time with those she loved.
Except for a few years, Ann lived in her home in West Point and considered it to be the best town in the world to live! She lived life with a positive attitude and was loved and respected by many. We choose to celebrate all of her experiences over the past 100 years, and ask that you share in this feeling with us.
Friends may call 12-5 p.m. Sunday at Schmitz Funeral Home, West Point. Family will receive friends 2-4 p.m., with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15,  with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, West Point.
A memorial is established in her memory for Holy Trinity Schools or West Point Fire and Rescue.
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneral homes.com.


Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

