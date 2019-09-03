Home

Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Keokuk, IA
Ann Margaret Leeper


1953 - 2019
Ann Margaret Leeper Obituary
Ann Margaret Leeper, 66, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk, with Pastor Goldie Laymon officiating.
Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
