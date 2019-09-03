|
Ann Margaret Leeper, 66, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk, with Pastor Goldie Laymon officiating.
Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
