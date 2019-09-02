|
KEOKUK – Ann Margaret Leeper, 66, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
She was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Belleview, Mo., the daughter of Edward and Lora Wilson Light.
Ann was a graduate of Thunderbird High School in Phoenix, with the class of 1971.
She was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Keokuk. Ann loved the company of her cats, and enjoyed the beauty of the plants she grew. She also enjoyed looking for treasures at garage sales. Her favorite movies were "Dirty Dancing" and "Roadhouse," along with the TV show "House."
She is survived by her significant other, John Moylan of Keokuk; two daughters, Lora Smajlovic of Wichita, Kan., and Angel Leeper Terrazes of Ventura, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Darrien Leeper, Malik Smajlovic, Lejla Smajlovic, Brandiee Young, Mia Young, Nicco Moylan, and Ricco Moylan; three sisters, Sam Clough of Lakeside, Ariz., Darlene Williamson of Phoenix, and Tammy LeClair of Saskatchewan, Canada; and one brother, Leo Light, of Camp Verde, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Edward Light, Jake Light and Wayne Light; one sister, Mary Espinosa; three grandchildren, Cammie Patterson, Michael Anderson, and Emina Smajlovic.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk, with the Rev. Goldie Laymon officiating.
Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019