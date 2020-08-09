1/1
Annabelle Lammering
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annabelle Lammering, 89, of Keokuk, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk, due to complications after hip surgery.

She was born April 29, 1931, in Keokuk, the daughter of Everett and Florence Klein Stice.

She graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1949.

On August 1, 1952, Annabelle was united in marriage with John R. "Jack" Lammering Jr. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2008.

Annabelle had worked at Dr. Bill Rankin and Dr. Robert Kemp's office in Keokuk for 30 years as a bookkeeper/secretary. She retired in 1992.

She was a life-long member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Keokuk, and an active member of the Altar Guild and the Episcopal Church Women (ECW). One of Annabelle's favorite activities was the annual church rummage sale.

Annabelle loved going to garage sales with her dear friend Mary Lou Brunstein and having lunch with friends. She also enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions where she looked for treasures. She loved playing games, cards, computer games, putting together jigsaw puzzles and watching the Hallmark channel. Annabelle was a caring, loving woman who was devoted to her husband and children and the life they shared. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the sunshine of her life and she loved spending time with them.

She is survived by three daughters, Debby (Robert) Glasgow of St. Charles, Mo., Jane (David) Fay of St. Louis, and Barbara Lammering Ames of Keokuk; 11 grandchildren, Sarah Pendergast, Rob (Jennifer) Glasgow, Denise (Brandon) North, Anne (Anthony) Isom, Don (Beth) Shinn, Jennifer (Mike) McCawley, James (Kim) Glasgow, Joseph (Brittnee) Glasgow, Alex (Breanna) Glasgow, Bryan Fay, and Adam (Erin) Fay; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, John Lammering III; one grandson, John Thomas Glasgow; and nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Episcopal Church in Keokuk, with the Rev. Larry Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Wednesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.

Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are required at the church and strongly encouraged at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church Women of St. John's Episcopal Church (ECW) in Keokuk.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved