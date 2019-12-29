Home

Anthony Douglas Bucher


1989 - 2019
Anthony Douglas Bucher, 30, Montrose, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 20, 1989, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Douglas and Paula Harrison Bucher.

He graduated from Tinora High School in 2008, where he enjoyed playing football.

He also enjoyed bowling, basketball, fishing and Frisbee golf. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Anthony will always be remembered for his spectacular smile that could light up any room he entered. He was a devoted father, son and brother.

He had been employed by Scotts in Fort Madison.

Anthony is survived by two sons, Demaryius Bucher and Matthew Francis; his parents, Douglas (Amber) Bucher and Paula (Mike) Peio; four siblings, Nickolas Peio, Michelle Peio, Kendra Peio and Kassandra Bucher; grandparents, Donald and Karen Harrison, Deanna Peio, Larry and Penny Bucher, and Don and Linda Hayes; one brother, Skylor Wagner; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Shelly Bucher and her children.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Howard Peio; one stepbrother, Devin Perdue; and one aunt, Lucy.

A celebration of life will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.

Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
