Anthony Lee "Tony" Huffman, 70, of Keokuk, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 19, 2020, at Montrose Health Care Center, after a long battle with lung cancer.



Tony was born May 12, 1950, the son of George Walter Lee and Hazel Louise (Symmonds) Huffman, in Keokuk. He attended Hamilton High School, graduating in 1969. High school friends called him "Blackie" because of his cold black hair.



He grew up in Possum Holler north of Hamilton, Ill., with his six brothers. With timber and creeks surrounding his home, hunting, fishing, swimming and all sorts of games with his brothers and many cousins was a joy for Tony. Working in the large family garden and cutting timber for the winter were required activities and Tony was a willing and capable participant. He was an avid mushroom hunter. He had worked at Metzlers, Steel Castings, and in construction over the years. Tony was a great team player and enjoyed being a part of doing something constructive. He and his fellow workers named themselves "Dink, Stink and Wink Construction, Famous for the Backward Cut." They all got a great laugh out of that. Friendships and laughs were Tony's treasures.



He especially enjoyed time with his family and their trips to Silver Dollar City during the year. Memorable was their "Allen Brady Crew," when they all sang the theme song endlessly all the way to Branson.



Tony was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk, where he attended with his brother Chris and his wife, Sunshine. Chris remarked that they even got him to sing sometimes. Tony was a solitary person who was a joy to those who loved him.



Tony is survived by four brothers, George (Carol Ann) Huffman of Hamilton, Christopher (Sunshine) Huffman of Warsaw, Ill., David Van Huffman of Keokuk, and Timothy (Brenda) Huffman of Keokuk; his aunt Mary Kratzer, his aunt Julia Greer, and his great-uncle Ed Symmonds of Dallas City, Ill.; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Steven and Roger Huffman; and his friend, Carol Dycus.



Extended visiting hours without the family will be from 1–6 p.m. Wednesday, to meet Illinois COVID gathering guidelines, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton.



A private family service will be held.

