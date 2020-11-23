1/1
Anthony Lee Huffman
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Lee "Tony" Huffman, 70, of Keokuk, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 19, 2020, at Montrose Health Care Center, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Tony was born May 12, 1950, the son of George Walter Lee and Hazel Louise (Symmonds) Huffman, in Keokuk. He attended Hamilton High School, graduating in 1969. High school friends called him "Blackie" because of his cold black hair.

He grew up in Possum Holler north of Hamilton, Ill., with his six brothers. With timber and creeks surrounding his home, hunting, fishing, swimming and all sorts of games with his brothers and many cousins was a joy for Tony. Working in the large family garden and cutting timber for the winter were required activities and Tony was a willing and capable participant. He was an avid mushroom hunter. He had worked at Metzlers, Steel Castings, and in construction over the years. Tony was a great team player and enjoyed being a part of doing something constructive. He and his fellow workers named themselves "Dink, Stink and Wink Construction, Famous for the Backward Cut." They all got a great laugh out of that. Friendships and laughs were Tony's treasures.

He especially enjoyed time with his family and their trips to Silver Dollar City during the year. Memorable was their "Allen Brady Crew," when they all sang the theme song endlessly all the way to Branson.

Tony was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk, where he attended with his brother Chris and his wife, Sunshine. Chris remarked that they even got him to sing sometimes. Tony was a solitary person who was a joy to those who loved him.

Tony is survived by four brothers, George (Carol Ann) Huffman of Hamilton, Christopher (Sunshine) Huffman of Warsaw, Ill., David Van Huffman of Keokuk, and Timothy (Brenda) Huffman of Keokuk; his aunt Mary Kratzer, his aunt Julia Greer, and his great-uncle Ed Symmonds of Dallas City, Ill.; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Steven and Roger Huffman; and his friend, Carol Dycus.

Extended visiting hours without the family will be from 1–6 p.m. Wednesday, to meet Illinois COVID gathering guidelines, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton.

A private family service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton
720 Main Street
Hamilton, IL 62341
(217) 847-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
my deepest sympathy to the family. Tony was a great person he always held a special place in my heart. we had this thing going he always called me short and stocky and I said no your short and stocky love him.
Shirley McClain
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved