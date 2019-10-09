Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Jane (Arnold) Carlson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Jane (Arnold) Carlson Obituary
Arlene Jane Arnold Carlson, daughter of Stanley and Clara Arnold, was born in Chicago, Ill. on Sept.,15, 1933, and passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Conway, Arkansas, at the age of 86 years old.
Arlene was mayor and city council member in Fort Madison,  from March of 1984 through December of 1995. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Heber Springs, past president of the Heber Springs Humane Society, a member of the board of Margie's Haven House, and one of the founders of the Fort Madison Child Abuse Coalition. She enjoyed playing cards, canasta, pinochle, and bridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Clara Arnold and her husband of 59 years, James R. Carlson.
She is survived by two daughters, K.C. Bryant and husband Russell of Heber Springs, and Lynn Carlson and Mark Lamar of Carter Lake; six grandchildren, Judy Huebner, Richard (Molly) McCracken, Christy (Darren) Brucksieker , James (Heather) McCracken, Jeni (David) Lockley and James Carlson; 14 great grand children and one great great grandchild; a niece, Carol (Mark) Nofsinger; and many other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the 1st Presbyterian Church of Heber Springs, 1313 West Pine, Heber Springs, Ar. 72543.
The family requests memorials be sent to: The Humane Society of Heber Springs, 49 Shelter Lane, Heber Springs, Ark. 72543
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now