Arthur Leroy "Dick" Scheetz, 91, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 10:20 a.m., June 17, 2020, at Red Maple Care Center in Carthage, Ill.



Dick was born Dec. 25, 1928, the son of Frances and Eula May (Smith) Scheetz, in Prairie Township, Hancock County, Illinois.



On Aug. 24, 1952 he was united in marriage with Wanda Gayle Neff in Carthage.



Dick was a life-long farmer and in his younger years won multiple Illinois State Tractor Plowing championships. He also enjoyed tractor pulling and attending the Old Threshers Reunion in Hamilton. He enjoyed car shows and was a member of the Frazer Car Club. He had rebuilt his own Frazer. Dick had been a member of the Ferris School Board and was a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Florida and had wintered there since 1974.



Dick is survived by three children, Vicki (Jim) Hardy and Rex (Susan) Scheetz of Carthage, and Scott Scheetz of Hamilton; grandchildren, Brooke Flesner, Taylor Hardy, Nathaniel Hardy, Alan Scheetz, Michelle Reynolds, Emily Tweedy and Hugh Tweedy; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Vaughn of Macomb, Ill., and Martha Schilling of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; a daughter-in-law, Tracy Scheetz; and a sister, Lola May Pilkington.



Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Thornber Cemetery in Powellton, Ill.



Memorials may be directed to the Carthage United Methodist Church or Thornber Cemetery.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

