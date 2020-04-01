|
Audrey A. Kipp, 86, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Ft. Madison Community Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1934, in Fort Madison, to Joseph and Marie Fedler Schmidt. On May 11, 1957, she married George W. "Billy" Kipp in Fort Madison who passed away on June 26, 1991.
Audrey was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed painting, bowling, caring for her fish and volunteering for Birthright.
After the death of her daughter, Barbara, she adopted her grandson, Eric, and devoted years to loving and raising him.
Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Kipp of Madill, OK and Marilyn Kipp of Marion, Iowa; one son, Eric W. Kipp of Des Moines; one granddaughter, Nikki Lyon-Jackson; one great granddaughter, Lily; her twin brother ,Tom Schmidt of Fort Madison; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and two sisters and her daughter, Barbara.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will be held in Soldiers' Circle Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020