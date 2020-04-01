Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Kipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey A. (Schmidt) Kipp


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey A. (Schmidt) Kipp Obituary
Audrey A. Kipp, 86, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Ft. Madison Community Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1934, in Fort Madison, to Joseph and Marie Fedler Schmidt. On May 11, 1957, she married George W. "Billy" Kipp in Fort Madison who passed away on June 26, 1991.
Audrey was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed painting, bowling, caring for her fish and volunteering for Birthright.
After the death of her daughter, Barbara, she adopted her grandson, Eric, and devoted years to loving and raising him.
Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Kipp of Madill, OK and Marilyn Kipp of Marion, Iowa; one son, Eric W. Kipp of Des Moines; one granddaughter, Nikki Lyon-Jackson; one great granddaughter, Lily; her twin brother ,Tom Schmidt of Fort Madison; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and two sisters and her daughter, Barbara.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will be held in Soldiers' Circle Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -