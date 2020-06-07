CARTHAGE, Ill. – Avery Lin (McQuigg) David, 63, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at her home, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7:05 a.m.



Born Avery Lin McQuigg on Dec, 12, 1956, in Carthage, to Edwin and Linda (Allen) McQuigg. She graduated salutatorian from Carthage High School in 1974. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Gary David, on October 19, 1974, in Carthage. The couple were married for over 40 years, until Gary's passing in 2015. Together they have two daughters.



Avery had an exceptional work ethic, holding administrative and clerical positions in her working career. No work was more important than her home life and family time. Avery retired early to be caregiver to her husband, who she cared for with the utmost love, attention, and selflessness.



Avery was steadfast in her devotion to her loved ones. She was the heart of her family; a loving wife to her husband, best friend to her daughters, and adoring and active Grammy to her grandchildren. She was a constant presence in their lives and a familiar face at their activities.



Avery liked to keep busy and moved about life at a brisk pace, usually in heels. She enjoyed shopping, HGTV, painting, crafting, long chats over good coffee in the morning, and Kitchen Cooked potato chips and Pepsi at any time of day. She and Gary's English bulldog, Pokey, was her constant companion.



In the good times and the bad her character and integrity did not waiver. Avery valued quality of life over its quantity. A value she felt strongly about, ending a life well lived, filled with love, and surrounded by family.



Avery is survived by her mother Linda (Dale) Schamberger of Carthage; two daughters, Cassie (Jeremy) Climer of Carthage and Calean (Chris) Kokjohn of Fort Madison, IA; two granddaughters, Addyson and Allyana Climer of Carthage; two grandsons, Cooper and Cohen Kokjohn of Fort Madison; two brothers, Ed (Kim) McQuigg of Carthage and Floyd (Shellie) Duffy of Carthage; one sister, Angie (Randy) Ihnen of Hamilton, IL; one stepsister, Ramona (Jim) Brown of Carthage, dear friends Lori Wildrick and Heather Stevenson; and many treasured nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary David; one brother, Bill McQuigg; stepfather, Lawrence Duffy; stepsister, Cindy (Duffy) Boyer; father, Edwin McQuigg; beloved paternal grandparents, Olo and Clela (Rowe) McQuigg.



Services will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage with burial in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. A memorial fund has been established.

