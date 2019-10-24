|
Barbara E. Bierwirth Coyner, 84, of Keokuk, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
Barbara was born Sept. 6, 1935 in Keokuk, to Paul and Elaine Blake.
She was united in marriage with Abe Bierwirth. They later divorced. Barbara was then united in marriage with Don Coyner. They later parted ways.
Barbara has lived in the Keokuk area for most of her life. She worked as a waitress for over 55 years at several establishments in Keokuk, some being Harold's Steakhouse, The Fountain, Keokuk Country Club, The Cellar, and a few others. Barbara was a former member of the Ladies of the Elks, a longtime member of the Southside Boat Club in Keokuk and a huge fan of the old westerns shown on the Inspirational Channel, like "Bonanza," "Big Valley," and "Gunsmoke." She enjoyed tending to her plants, but the one thing she loved most was spending time with family.
Barbara is survived by two sons, Max (Pam) Bierwirth and Don (D'Rae) Coyner, both of Keokuk; three grandsons, Jared Bierwirth, and James (Katie) Bierwirth, both of Keokuk, and Anton Coyner of Waseca, Minn.; four great-grandchildren, Evan, Eli, and Elyse Bierwirth, all of Keokuk, and LornaCarol Coyner of Waseca; a sister, Betty (Jim) Frey of Tucson, Ariz.; two brothers, Ted Blake and Jack (Bonnie) Blake, both of Prescott, Ariz.; and special friends, Gayle Adams and Mike Gordon.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Blake; her parents; aunt, Mary Inez Homes; nephew, Floyd Holmes; and four uncles, Sonny McDonald, Bud McDonald, Max Blake and Floyd Stice.
A gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-3 p.m. at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Following the gathering at DeJong-Greaves, family and friends are welcome to gather at the Southside Boat Club, 625 Mississippi Drive, Keokuk.
Memorials may be made to her great-grandchildren's education fund.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019