Barbara Ellen "Barb" Batley, 71, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Hamilton, Ill.
Barb was born June 4, 1948, in Keokuk, the daughter of William and Swanee (Hurt) Mosley.
She loved her family deeply, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her cat. Barb was a woman who never wanted to be forgotten, and lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. She could draw horses incredibly well, and spent much of her free time crocheting.
Barb is survived by three daughters, Denise (Dennis) Montgomery of Hamilton, Deanna (Roy) Brewer of Des Moines, and Rachel (Pete VanBeek) Icenogle of Wayland, Mo.; two sons, Damon (Shana) Bollin of Kahoka, Mo., and Derek Bollin of Des Moines; her sister Sharon Smith of Carthage; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Gary Mosley; her daughter-in-law Lori Bollin; and her great-granddaughter Kenzie Montgomery.
Barb's life will be celebrated on June 6, 2020, at Denise Montgomery's farm.
Memorials in memory of Barb may be directed to her family.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020