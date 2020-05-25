Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Ellen "Barb" Batley, 71, of Carthage, Ill., died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Hamilton, Ill.



A celebration of Barb's life will be held at 2 p.m. on June 6 at Montgomery Farm in rural Hamilton. To attend, please follow signs beginning at the corner of Highway 136 and North County Road 1100.

