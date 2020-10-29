Barbara "Barb" Jean Tompkins, 71, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. at UnityPoint in Keokuk.
She was born Nov. 6, 1948, in Waterloo, the daughter of Rufus and Marjorie Runyan Tompkins.
Barb resided in Waterloo, Charles City, and Marble Rock, Iowa, before settling in Keokuk 20 plus years ago.
She enjoyed knitting, puzzle books, jigsaw puzzles and reading western and romance novels. Barb liked to watch Roller Derby. She was an avid Keokuk Chief fan and attended many football and basketball games. Barb proudly earned her GED in 2002. She competed in several Special Olympics
and was crowned special needs prom queen in 2017. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church and the Salvation Army Ladies Camp was the highlight of her summer. She had many friends and loved being around family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her foster parents, Ed and Evelyn Gerner; a daughter Patricia (Patty Mike) Tompkins; and a brother Jerry (JR) Tompkins.
She is survived by a sister Lilly (William) Harris of Keokuk; two brothers, DeWayne (Brenda) Tompkins of Johnson City, Tenn., and Roger (Debbie) Tompkins of Cedar Falls; a granddaughter Haile Frost of Gilbertville, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.
A visitation will be held prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m., with family meeting with friends at that time.
Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are strongly encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the Southeast Iowa Area for Special Olympics
.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.