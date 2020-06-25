Barbara Jenkins
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jenkins, 94 of Kahoka, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Clark Co. Nursing Home in Kahoka, where she had been a resident the past six and a half years.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Franz Kinkhorst officiating. Burial will follow in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. Saturday until services at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved