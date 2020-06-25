Barbara Jenkins, 94 of Kahoka, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Clark Co. Nursing Home in Kahoka, where she had been a resident the past six and a half years.



Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Franz Kinkhorst officiating. Burial will follow in the Kahoka Cemetery.



Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. Saturday until services at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.

