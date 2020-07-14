Barbara Joann Main, 86, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at Memorial Hospital in Carthage at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Barbara was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of Marion Guy and Gwendolyn (Foley) Peterson.



In 1940 her family moved from Taylor, Mo., to their farm near Burnside, Ill. She attended Burnside grade school and graduated from Colusa High School in 1952. She then went on to work for Main Cleaners in Carthage. On Aug. 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Thomas A. Main at the First Christian Church in Carthage. She operated Main Cleaners in LaHarpe from 1957 until 1960. In July of 1996, she retired from Main Cleaners in Carthage. In addition to the Main Cleaners, she also owned and operated Main Farms, the Main Finance Company, and the Lake Inn Restaurant.



Barbara was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was most happy when all of her family was together.



Barbara is survived by two children, Thomas A. (Sherri) Main II of Carthage, and Thresia (Terry) Crum of Keokuk; five grandchildren, Jeremy "J.J." (Tera) Cole, Jennifer (Jim) Morgan, Carly Louden, Reece Main and McKenna Main; 10 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Jake and Madison Cole, Dakota, Mikayla, James, Colby, Sadie and Korie Morgan, and August Louden.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Thomas, in 2007.



Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., with family from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.



Graveside services will be held in Thornber Cemetery near Powellton, Ill., on Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thornber Cemetery.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store