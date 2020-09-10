1/1
Barbara Skinner
1941 - 2020
Barbara (Tanata) Skinner, 79, of Phoenix, formerly of Keokuk, left this world on Sept. 5, 2020, to be with her Lord.

She was born on July 28, 1941, the daughter of Peter and Virginia Tanata of Courtenay, N.D.

Barb was married to Jim Skinner for over 59 years. Barb and Jim had three children, Mike (Shelly), Patti Marshall (Jim), and Cherri Welty (Jeff). She has three grandchildren, Andria Welty, Shaun Skinner, and Jacob Welty.

They traveled the world as a Navy family and eventually settled in Keokuk. Barb owned and managed the Keokuk Pet Center for over 15 years. After retirement Barb and Jim moved to Phoenix, to be close to all of their children. She was active in her church and with Birthright of Keokuk. She touched many lives and will be missed.

Services are pending in Phoenix.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

