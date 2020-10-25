Belva A. Skinner, 76, of Argyle, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home in Argyle.
Belva was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Wenatchee, Wash., the daughter of Arthur and Marie (McDowell) Thompson.
On Dec. 15, 1960, she was united in marriage with Leland Nye in Kahoka, Mo. He preceded her in death on Oct 19, 1975.
Belva was employed at Silgan Container for 21 years until her retirement. Her life revolved around her garden, flowers and birds. She was especially fond of African violet flowers and hummingbirds. Her family remembers canning the food grown from her garden and her amazing pies.
Belva is survived by three children, Mary (Terry) Phillips of Argyle, Devin (Teleasha Corns) Juel of Argyle, and Gary (Deana) Nye of Keokuk; her brother Gary (Dixie Lestina) Thompson of Argyle; her sister Karen (Don) Wright of Keokuk; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Belva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leland; her son Robert (Joyce) Nye; her brother Henry Thompson; her grandson Justin; her great-grandson Dawson; and her nephew David.
Belva's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Burial will follow at Meek's Oakland Sand Cemetery in Vincennes, Iowa.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. For the safety of those attending, masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing practices will be in place.
Memorials may directed to the Keokuk Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.