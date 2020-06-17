Benita B. Coons, 94, of Fort Madison, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020,at The Kensington.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1925, in Houghton, to Bernard and Elizabeth Bentler Menke. She married Daniel F. Coons on July 14, 1949, in West Point.
She was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Church, Altar & Rosary Society & the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She loved to sew and bake maple cinnamon rolls for her granddaughters.
Benita is survived by her husband, D.F. Coons of Fort Madison; one daughter, Carol (Chuck) Helt of Burlington; three granddaughters, Nicole Mitchell of Tiffin, Jamie Beckert of Des Moines, and Jessica (Nathan) Clark of Adel; five great grandchildren, Landon VanDyke, Rylee Mitchell, Stella Clark, Hannah Clark and Aria Clark; two sisters, Edna Spiekermeier of Fort Madison, and Marilyn Watznauer of West Point; two brothers, Cecil (Luella) Menke of Carroll, and Marvin (Rita) Menke of St. Paul; and one sister in law, Eleanor Menke of West Point.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lawrence Menke and Arnold Menke; and one sister, Cecelia Buckingham.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, with the family to receive friends 4-6 p.m., at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. Social distancing rules will apply.
The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating.
A memorial has been established for the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences to Benita's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.