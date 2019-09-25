Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Dingman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard John Dingman

Send Flowers
Bernard John Dingman Obituary
Bernard John "BJ" Dingman Jr., 78, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Park City, Utah, and formerly Naples, Fla., died Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a valiant year-long battle with brain cancer (GBM).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery in Houghton. Friends are invited to a reception following.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.