Bernice Kirchner, 88, of Delavan, Ill., formerly of Donnellson, died at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Ill.



A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, at St. Peter's Cemetery near Franklin, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery near Franklin.

