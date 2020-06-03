Bernice Kirchner
1932 - 2020
Bernice Kirchner, 88, of Delavan, Ill., formerly of Donnellson, died at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Ill.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, at St. Peter's Cemetery near Franklin, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery near Franklin.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
