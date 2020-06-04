Bernice (Mehmert) Kirchner
1932 - 2020
Bernice Kirchner, 88, of Delavan, Ill., formerly of Donnellson, passed away at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Ill.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1932, in West Point, the daughter of Herman J. and Mae (Harmeyer) Mehmert. On June 26, 1965, she married Alvin Kirchner in Houghton. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2008.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Jeff) Schurman of Delavan, Ill.; two granddaughters, Abby Lynn Garrett and Emma Grace Schurman. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alvin.
Bernice enjoyed reading anything she could lay her hands on. She loved to sew, do cross stitch and needle point.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, at St. Peter's Cemetery near Franklin, with Father Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Peter's Cemetery near Franklin.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
