Bertha C. Witte
Bertha C. Witte, 93, of the West Point Care Center, formerly of Salem, Iowa, died at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the West Point Care Center.

Friends may call from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, with the Rev. Dan Dorau as celebrant.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in St. Paul.

A memorial has been established in her memory for St. James Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
