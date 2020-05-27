Betty Ann Settles, 91, of Hamilton, Ill., formerly of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Montebello Healthcare Center in Hamilton.
Betty was born July 31, 1928, in Avon, Ill., the daughter of Lloyd Leroy and Agnes (Quinn) Leeds.
She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1946.
On August 24, 1946, she was united in marriage with Ivan Gerald Settles in Warsaw. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1996.
A lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hamilton, Betty was employed as a nurse's aide at St. Joseph Hospital and Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk. In her free time, Betty loved gardening and growing flowers. She was also a talented quilter, and gifted many of them to her family and friends. Betty belonged to many clubs, including the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Mary's Women's Club.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Mark) Dillard of Hamilton, and Marilyn Settles of Fort Madison; two sons, Henry (Linda Chaknine) Settles of Hamilton, and Glen Settles of Warsaw; two sisters, Evelyn Finton of Hamilton, and Alice Booth of Hamilton; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ivan; her son Larry; three sisters, Zola Close, Eleanor Burnett and Dorothy Buschling; and her brother Lloyd Leeds Jr.
Betty's life will be celebrated with a private graveside service on Saturday, May 30, at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hamilton.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
