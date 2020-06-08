Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty D. Smith, 84, of Luray, Mo., died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her son's home in Kahoka, Mo.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Shawn McAfee officiating. Covid 19 restrictions will apply.



Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after noon on Tuesday, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store