Betty D. Smith
1936 - 2020
Betty D. Smith, 84, of Luray, Mo., died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her son's home in Kahoka, Mo.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Shawn McAfee officiating. Covid 19 restrictions will apply.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after noon on Tuesday, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
