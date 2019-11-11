|
Betty I. Boyer, 84, formerly of Ferris, Ill., passed away at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Montebello HealthCare Center in Hamilton, Ill.
Betty was born Sept. 19, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Grace (Varner) Sapp, near Keokuk. She attended school in Keokuk, graduating from Keokuk High School in 1954. Her class was the first to graduate from the then new high school.
On July 11 of that year, she was united in marriage with Kenneth M. Boyer in Ferris, where they continued to live. Betty had worked in housekeeping for Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill., for over 25 years, retiring in 1999. Betty enjoyed embroidery and sewing, making many of her children's clothes. She also enjoyed bowling, square dancing, word search and puzzles. She was an avid Carthage Bluegirl and Blueboy fan and rarely missed a home game. She was also a St. Louis Cardinal fan. As a cancer survivor, she volunteered many years making forms for breast cancer survivors with the Reach for Recovery organization. Above all, Betty loved her family and spending time with them.
Betty is survived by her husband, Kenneth M. Boyer of Hamilton; four children, Cynthia (Joe) Adair of Warsaw, Ill., Dewayne (Karen) Boyer of Indianapolis, Kim (Terry Kincaid) Boyer of La Plata, Mo., and Michelle Seaver of Keokuk; nine grandchildren, Brandy (Jeff) Brown, Amanda (Joe) Fineg, Adam (Amanda) Adair, Allison (Corey) Balling, Melissa (Mark) Amos, Natalie Boyer, Laura Thomas, Luke (Michelle) Thomas and Emily Seaver; 16 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Roline Fenton of Des Moines, Roy (Pam) Sapp of Keokuk, Melvin Sapp of Keokuk, Bob (Denise) Sapp of Seminole, Fla., Charles Sapp of Oklahoma City, and Dave (Yvonne) Sapp of Keokuk; sister-in-law Sheila (Kevin Andrews) Sapp of Keokuk; and several nieces and nephews. Betty's special little companion was Kim's dog Ace.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Delbert Leon Boyer, in infancy; five siblings, Jim, Esther, Mary, Ruth and Delly; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with family meeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Montebello HealthCare Center's Activities Department.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019