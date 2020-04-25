|
Betty Kathryn (Herzog) Thompson, 77, of Niota, Ill., passed away April 23, 2020 at her home, after recurring battle with cancer.
Born March 10, 1943, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of Ernest and Mildred (Thurnhoffer) Herzog of Sutter, Ill. On Dec. 8, 1963, at the Appanoose Faith Presbyterian Church she married the love of her life, W. Lee Thompson.
Survivors include one sister, Jan (Dale) Corrigan of Elkland, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Letha Howell of Luray, Mo.; three sons, Curt (Becky) Thompson of Niota, Ill., Bryan (friend Jana Kirchner) Thompson of Argyle, and Andy (Kristi) Thompson of Carthage, Ill.; one daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Forquer of Williamstown, Mo.; grandchildren, Michael Thomes of Burlington, Candi (James) Youngblood of Marshalltown, Joel (fiancé Cassie Carter) of Burlington, Aaron (Marisa) Thompson of China Grove, NC, Abby (Andy) Menke of West Point, Brad Forquer and Kelsey Forquer, both of Williamstown, Mo., Kate Thompson and Addison Thompson, both of Carthage, Ill. Also surviving are two great grandsons, Jeremiah Wilcox of Marshalltown, and Greg Menke of West Point.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; her parents; brother, Leo Herzog; sister, Eileen Smith; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law and two nieces.
Betty started grade school in Buckeye one-room school house and later in Tioga two-room school house before graduating from Warsaw High School in 1961. Betty was employed at Sheaqffer Pen, Niota Elevator, Independent Can Company, and Gleason Corporation. Betty and her husband owned and operated Thompson Agri-Service for over 20 years in Niota and Basco, Illinois.
Betty enjoyed camping, including Western Illinois Threshers where her and her husband owned the pony powered threshing machine for 34 years and the Clark County Mule Festival where they owned the sled and organized the mule pulls. She was a member of and enjoyed camping and flea marketing at the Argyle Gas Engine Association as well as enjoyed camping at the Tri-State Rodeo. Betty was a member of Appanoose Faith Presbyterian Church.
Betty and Lee loved and enjoyed their family and extra special was their 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty and Lee met while in high school at the Sutter Square Dance Hall and were married for 54 years. After retiring in 2008 Betty and Lee spent their remaining years on their farm in rural Niota.
In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held at the Appanoose Cemetery, Niota, with David Poland officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Contributions may be mailed to the Betty Thompson Memorial Fund, c/o Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home, P.O. Box 201, Nauvoo, Illinois 62354.
