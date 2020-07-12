Betty Margaret Jobe Eymann, age 95 years and 9 months, of Horseshoe Bend, Ark., joined God's Heavenly Choir on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Mountain Home, Ark.



Betty was born in Keokuk, on Aug. 30, 1924, to Joseph Harvey Jobe and Anna Carolina McDonald.



Betty was united in marriage with Bernard D. Eymann on Aug. 8, 1944, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. From this union, three children were born. She and Bernard celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2019.



Betty spent her life as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her kind smile always lit up every room she entered.



Betty worked as a bookkeeper, executive secretary, office manager, and editor. In 1969, Senator Barry Goldwater of Arizona awarded her the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge Medal for her work as the editor of the "Deer-o Spectrum." After she retired at the age of 75, Betty enjoyed life with her husband on a cattle farm near Evening Shade, Ark. She and Bernard spent many years as gospel singers, sharing their love of gospel music at a number of churches and events throughout the Ozarks. Betty was a gifted singer – a true blessing to anyone who ever heard her sweet, melodic voice. In addition to her family and singing, Betty loved crocheting, quilting, raking hay on her tractor, traveling, reading, cooking, gardening, fishing, and playing bingo.



Betty is survived by her husband, Bernard D. Eymann of Horseshoe Bend; her daughter, Linda Eymann Valentine and husband, Richard Valentine; two sons, Bernard E. Eymann, and Richard A. Eymann and wife Lindsay Eymann; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many cherished nieces and nephews. The seventh child in a family of ten children, Betty is also survived by two brothers, Walter Jobe and wife Norma Jobe, and George Jobe, all of Keokuk.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and seven brothers and sisters, Nina Jobe Hardin, Joseph Jobe Jr., James Jobe, Minnie Jobe Moline, Ida Jobe Kramer, Paul Jobe, and Phyllis Jobe Shaul.



Private funeral services will be scheduled at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store