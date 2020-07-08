Betty Mary Meierotto Wilkens, 94, died at 6:24 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.



Friends may call after noon Friday, July 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where the family will receive friends from 4:30-6 p.m., and a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.



The funeral for the immediate family will be Saturday, July 11, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, Ill., with the Rev. Tony Trosley as celebrant. Inurnment will immediately follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.

