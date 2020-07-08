1/
Betty Mary Meierotto Wilkens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Mary Meierotto Wilkens, 94, died at 6:24 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.

Friends may call after noon Friday, July 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where the family will receive friends from 4:30-6 p.m., and a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.

The funeral for the immediate family will be Saturday, July 11, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, Ill., with the Rev. Tony Trosley as celebrant. Inurnment will immediately follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved